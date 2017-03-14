Blueberry Muffins Kingpin Pre-Roll (1g)

by TKO Reserve
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Elevate your smoke session with the TKO Kingpin 1g Premium Pre-Roll, crafted for those who demand the best. This meticulously rolled pre-roll contains 1 gram of carefully selected, high-quality cannabis flower, offering a powerful and refined experience.

The Kingpin is designed to deliver a smooth, full-bodied smoke, rich in flavor and potency. Each puff provides a satisfying and consistent burn, ensuring you enjoy every moment to the fullest. Whether you’re winding down after a long day or celebrating a special occasion, the TKO Kingpin is the perfect companion for a premium smoking experience.

Indulge in the Kingpin, and let its superior quality and craftsmanship take your cannabis experience to new heights.

Blueberry Muffin, also known as "Blueberry Muffins," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin is revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers. This strain features a flavor profile that smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Blueberry Muffin's sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint. 

