Gods Breath XL Pre-Roll Pack (7.5g) 10ct

by TKO Reserve
IndicaTHC 26%CBD —
About this product

Maximize your experience with the TKO XL Pre-Roll Pack, featuring 10 perfectly crafted 0.75g pre-rolls for a total of 7.5g of premium cannabis in every pack. This collection is designed for those who want to enjoy the convenience and satisfaction of a ready-to-go smoke without compromising on quality.

Each pre-roll is filled with high-quality cannabis flower, ensuring a smooth and flavorful session every time. The 0.75g size is ideal for a personal indulgence or sharing with friends, delivering just the right amount of enjoyment in each roll.

The TKO XL Pre-Roll Pack offers versatility and value, perfect for those who appreciate having a selection of pre-rolls on hand for any occasion. Whether you’re planning a gathering, heading out for an adventure, or simply stocking up, this pack has you covered.

Enjoy the ultimate in convenience, quality, and quantity with the TKO XL Pre-Roll Pack—your go-to choice for a premium pre-roll experience.

About this strain

God’s Breath is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is a robust indica that leaves your body feeling dreamy with powerful blissful calming head-to-toe body effects. God’s Breath is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us God’s Breath effects include relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose God’s Breath when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by unknown breeders, God’s Breath features flavors like grape, vanilla, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. God’s Breath is a fusion of sweet grape candy, vanilla, and floral pine notes that emanate from crystal powdered buds clinging loosely to the stalk. This strain blooms in hues of dark green and purple with electric orange hairs and crystal tipped trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed God’s Breath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

