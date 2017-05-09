Grapefruit 2-Gram Blunt (2g) Indoor Flower

by TKO Reserve
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Experience luxury with every puff of the TKO Premium 2 Gram Blunt. Meticulously crafted for the discerning cannabis connoisseur, this blunt is packed with 2 grams of top-shelf, indoor-grown flower, ensuring a potent and flavorful experience like no other.

Our premium indoor flower is cultivated in a controlled environment, allowing for precise care and attention to every plant. This results in buds that are dense, rich in cannabinoids, and bursting with terpene profiles that deliver a smooth, aromatic, and full-bodied smoke.

Wrapped in a high-quality tobacco-free blunt wrap, the TKO Premium 2 Gram Blunt burns slowly and evenly, providing a long-lasting session perfect for sharing or savoring solo. Each blunt is carefully rolled to perfection, ensuring a flawless draw and consistent experience from start to finish.

Indulge in the ultimate cannabis experience with the TKO Premium 2 Gram Blunt—where luxury, potency, and flavor meet in perfect harmony.

About this strain

Grapefruit is a potent sativa marijuana strain made through a cross of Cinderella 99 unknown landrace sativa devised by Nectar Seeds. Grapefruit is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginner and experienced cannabis consumers. The effects of Grapefruit are happy and euphoric. Leafly customers tell us Grapefruit effects make them feel energized and creative. Bred by Positronic Seeds, the dominant terpene of this weed strain is Limonene. Grapefruit features a sweet, tropical flavor profile and citrus, grapefruit aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose Grapefruit to help relieve symptoms associated with Arthritis Chronic Pain, and migraines. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grapefruit, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
