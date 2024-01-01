Guava Juice Kingpin Pre-Roll (1g)

by TKO Reserve
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

Elevate your smoke session with the TKO Kingpin 1g Premium Pre-Roll, crafted for those who demand the best. This meticulously rolled pre-roll contains 1 gram of carefully selected, high-quality cannabis flower, offering a powerful and refined experience.

The Kingpin is designed to deliver a smooth, full-bodied smoke, rich in flavor and potency. Each puff provides a satisfying and consistent burn, ensuring you enjoy every moment to the fullest. Whether you’re winding down after a long day or celebrating a special occasion, the TKO Kingpin is the perfect companion for a premium smoking experience.

Indulge in the Kingpin, and let its superior quality and craftsmanship take your cannabis experience to new heights.

About this strain

Guava Gelato is a Gelato phenotype from Sherbinkski. This genetic expression of the Gelato lineage delivers a unique terpene profile steeped in creamy, tropical aromas with bright notes of piña colada and hops. The buds take on a dense structure that is representative of its parental lineage while emitting an aroma all its own. Guava Gelato’s effects are indica-forward, laying heavily atop the limbs while it excites and uplifts the mind. These attributes make for an effective strain when combating stress, daily aches and pains, and nausea. 

