Gushmintz 2-Gram Blunt (2g) Indoor Flower

by TKO Reserve
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Experience luxury with every puff of the TKO Premium 2 Gram Blunt. Meticulously crafted for the discerning cannabis connoisseur, this blunt is packed with 2 grams of top-shelf, indoor-grown flower, ensuring a potent and flavorful experience like no other.

Our premium indoor flower is cultivated in a controlled environment, allowing for precise care and attention to every plant. This results in buds that are dense, rich in cannabinoids, and bursting with terpene profiles that deliver a smooth, aromatic, and full-bodied smoke.

Wrapped in a high-quality tobacco-free blunt wrap, the TKO Premium 2 Gram Blunt burns slowly and evenly, providing a long-lasting session perfect for sharing or savoring solo. Each blunt is carefully rolled to perfection, ensuring a flawless draw and consistent experience from start to finish.

Indulge in the ultimate cannabis experience with the TKO Premium 2 Gram Blunt—where luxury, potency, and flavor meet in perfect harmony.

Gush Mintz is a heavy, indica-dominant hybrid strain cross of Kush Mints and the combination of F1 Durb and Gushers, bred by Bay Area-based Purple City Genetics. As a culmination of multiple popular Cookies family strains, Gush Mintz exhibits many of their beloved attributes: gassy, sweet terps with piney notes; dense, dark green and purple nugs coated in trichomes; and a body-zapping high that puts the mind at ease. You might not get much done, but you’ll feel great doing it.

