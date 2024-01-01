Experience luxury with every puff of the TKO Premium 2 Gram Blunt. Meticulously crafted for the discerning cannabis connoisseur, this blunt is packed with 2 grams of top-shelf, indoor-grown flower, ensuring a potent and flavorful experience like no other.



Our premium indoor flower is cultivated in a controlled environment, allowing for precise care and attention to every plant. This results in buds that are dense, rich in cannabinoids, and bursting with terpene profiles that deliver a smooth, aromatic, and full-bodied smoke.



Wrapped in a high-quality tobacco-free blunt wrap, the TKO Premium 2 Gram Blunt burns slowly and evenly, providing a long-lasting session perfect for sharing or savoring solo. Each blunt is carefully rolled to perfection, ensuring a flawless draw and consistent experience from start to finish.



Indulge in the ultimate cannabis experience with the TKO Premium 2 Gram Blunt—where luxury, potency, and flavor meet in perfect harmony.

Show more