Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand TKO Reserve

TKO Reserve

Kimbo Kush Kingpins - 1.5 Gram Joints

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

1.5 grams of mouthwatering organic cannabis. No trim, no shake, just buds.

Kimbo Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
168 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!