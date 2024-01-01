One Gram premium blunt rolled with only the finest hemp paper.



Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake.



We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so if you see something new - grab it before it's gone!



TKO is passionate about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to able to offer premium products at an affordable price.



Follow us on instagram for a look into our daily #farmlife

@TKO.Oregon

@TKO.Reserve



www.TKOreserve.com

