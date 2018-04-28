About this product

A 3-Gram Cannabis Cigar brought to you by TKO Reserve and Dream Lab Cannabis.



Wrapped in a palm leaf blunt wrap, these cigars have an estimated 40 minute burn time.



Palmejos also feature a unique corn husk filter that allows the consumer to adjust the airflow while smoking. Plus, no mouthfuls of resin!



Palm Cordia leaves are free of chemicals and preservatives, do not contain any artificial flavors and zero glue!