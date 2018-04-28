About this product
A 3-Gram Cannabis Cigar brought to you by TKO Reserve and Dream Lab Cannabis.
Wrapped in a palm leaf blunt wrap, these cigars have an estimated 40 minute burn time.
Palmejos also feature a unique corn husk filter that allows the consumer to adjust the airflow while smoking. Plus, no mouthfuls of resin!
Palm Cordia leaves are free of chemicals and preservatives, do not contain any artificial flavors and zero glue!
About this strain
Laughing Gas
Laughing Gas by TKO Reserve is a fuel-forward cross of Sour Diesel and Cherry Pie. This pungent pair creates a strain that emits a powerful fuel aroma intermixed with notes of grass, pine, and a distant sweetness. The dense, knobby buds offer consumers stimulating, happy, and creative effects that can help diminish depression and initiate activity.
Laughing Gas effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
53% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
TKO Reserve
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon and Washington, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets.
* WSLCB Licensed, 2015
* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016
