TKO Reserve
Matanuska Thunderfuck (MTF) Kingpins - 1.5 Gram Joints
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
1.5 grams of mouthwatering organic cannabis. No trim, no shake, just buds.
MTF effects
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
44% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
