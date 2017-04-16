Loading…
Matanuska Thunderfuck (MTF) Kingpins - 1.5 Gram Joints

SativaTHC 16%CBD

1.5 grams of mouthwatering organic cannabis. No trim, no shake, just buds.

145 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
44% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
