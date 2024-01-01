Mean Momma XL Pre-Roll Pack (7.5g) 10ct

by TKO Reserve
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Maximize your experience with the TKO XL Pre-Roll Pack, featuring 10 perfectly crafted 0.75g pre-rolls for a total of 7.5g of premium cannabis in every pack. This collection is designed for those who want to enjoy the convenience and satisfaction of a ready-to-go smoke without compromising on quality.

Each pre-roll is filled with high-quality cannabis flower, ensuring a smooth and flavorful session every time. The 0.75g size is ideal for a personal indulgence or sharing with friends, delivering just the right amount of enjoyment in each roll.

The TKO XL Pre-Roll Pack offers versatility and value, perfect for those who appreciate having a selection of pre-rolls on hand for any occasion. Whether you’re planning a gathering, heading out for an adventure, or simply stocking up, this pack has you covered.

Enjoy the ultimate in convenience, quality, and quantity with the TKO XL Pre-Roll Pack—your go-to choice for a premium pre-roll experience.

About this strain

Mean Mug is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO Rootbeer or Rootbeer. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mean Mug is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Freeborn Selections, the average price of Mean Mug typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Mean Mug’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mean Mug, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.




About this brand

Logo for the brand TKO Reserve
TKO Reserve
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets.

* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016

License(s)

  • OR, US: 060-1002881865A
