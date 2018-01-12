TKO Reserve
Mimosa TKO Doublepacks : Two .75 Gram Pre-Rolls
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
TKO Doublepacks contain two .75 gram pre-rolls for double the punch Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake ever We have a wide variety of exclusive strains, majority of which are in-house creations or collaborations with the world's top breeders : exotic and exclusive genetics that you can only smoke through TKO. We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so if you see something new - grab it before it's gone! TKO is passionate about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to able to offer premium products at an affordable price. Follow us on instagram for a look into our daily #farmlife @TKO.Oregon @TKO.Reserve www.TKOreserve.com
628 people told us about effects:
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
