No Drama Llama 2-Gram Blunt (2g) Indoor Flower

by TKO Reserve
HybridTHC 1%CBD 15%
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Experience luxury with every puff of the TKO Premium 2 Gram Blunt. Meticulously crafted for the discerning cannabis connoisseur, this blunt is packed with 2 grams of top-shelf, indoor-grown flower, ensuring a potent and flavorful experience like no other.

Our premium indoor flower is cultivated in a controlled environment, allowing for precise care and attention to every plant. This results in buds that are dense, rich in cannabinoids, and bursting with terpene profiles that deliver a smooth, aromatic, and full-bodied smoke.

Wrapped in a high-quality tobacco-free blunt wrap, the TKO Premium 2 Gram Blunt burns slowly and evenly, providing a long-lasting session perfect for sharing or savoring solo. Each blunt is carefully rolled to perfection, ensuring a flawless draw and consistent experience from start to finish.

Indulge in the ultimate cannabis experience with the TKO Premium 2 Gram Blunt—where luxury, potency, and flavor meet in perfect harmony.

About this strain

Llama Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Llama Kush - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand TKO Reserve
TKO Reserve
Shop products
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets.

* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016

License(s)

  • OR, US: 060-1002881865A
Notice a problem?Report this item