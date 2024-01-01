No Drama Llama 28.5% | Hybrid

by TKO Reserve
HybridTHC 1%CBD 15%
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

**No Drama Llama**
No Drama Llama is an indica-dominant hybrid cherished for its calming, feel-good effects that bring pure relaxation without compromise. Its soft, tapered buds give off a soothing aroma of pine and creamy vanilla, with earthy undertones for a balanced finish. Perfect for unwinding, this strain offers a mellow uplift that guides you to a stress-free state—ideal for moments of tranquility.

About this strain

Llama Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Llama Kush - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand TKO Reserve
TKO Reserve
Shop products
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets.

* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016

License(s)

  • OR, US: 060-1002881865A
Notice a problem?Report this item