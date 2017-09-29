Obama Kush TKO Double Packs: Two 0.75g Pre-rolls

by TKO Reserve
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Double the convenience, double the satisfaction with the TKO Pre-Roll Doublepack. This pack features two perfectly rolled 0.75g pre-rolls, offering a balanced and enjoyable smoking experience anytime you need it.

Each pre-roll is crafted from premium, finely ground cannabis flower, delivering a smooth and flavorful smoke with every puff. Whether you're on the go, sharing with a friend, or simply treating yourself to a quick session, the TKO Pre-Roll Doublepack is designed for versatility and ease.

These 0.75g pre-rolls are the perfect size for a personal smoke or a shared moment, providing just the right amount of relaxation or upliftment depending on the strain. Packaged in a sleek and portable design, the TKO Pre-Roll Doublepack is easy to carry and ready whenever you are.

Elevate your experience with TKO, where quality and convenience come together in every pre-roll.

About this strain

This unique indica-dominant strain appropriately channels the President’s famous message of "Change" as it invigorates and inspires. A cross between Afghani and OG Kush, Obama Kush offers cerebral stimulation and a euphoric rush. This strain is recommended for consumers looking for powerful physical effects as well as an intense cerebral lift. The flowers are frosty with a purple hue and reddish hairs, giving off a light aroma.

