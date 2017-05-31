Pandemic Punch 27.8% | Sativa

by TKO Reserve
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

**Pandemic Punch**
Pandemic Punch delivers a bold fruity flavor with sweet notes of citrus, berries, and a touch of spice. The dominant caryophyllene terpene, along with limonene and humulene, creates a dynamic taste that varies slightly with each batch. No two sessions are exactly the same, making it perfect for those who love something unique and flavorful. Give Pandemic Punch a try for a fresh, fun experience every time!

About this strain

Fruit Punch is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk, Haze, and Northern Lights. Named for its swift hit of sweet, fruity, and tropical flavors, this sativa has something to offer in both taste and effect. Fruit Punch charges the mind with creative and social energy, so keep this strain in your stash jar for active days spent with friends or personal hobbies. 

About this brand

TKO Reserve
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets.

* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016

