**Pandemic Punch**

Pandemic Punch delivers a bold fruity flavor with sweet notes of citrus, berries, and a touch of spice. The dominant caryophyllene terpene, along with limonene and humulene, creates a dynamic taste that varies slightly with each batch. No two sessions are exactly the same, making it perfect for those who love something unique and flavorful. Give Pandemic Punch a try for a fresh, fun experience every time!

