About this product
Wrapped in a palm leaf blunt wrap, these cigars have an estimated 40 minute burn time.
Palmejos also feature a unique corn husk filter that allows the consumer to adjust the airflow while smoking. Plus, no mouthfuls of resin!
Palm Cordia leaves are free of chemicals and preservatives, do not contain any artificial flavors and zero glue!
About this strain
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
About this brand
* WSLCB Licensed, 2015
* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016