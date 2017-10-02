Sherbert Haze 2-Gram Blunt (2g) Indoor Flower

by TKO Reserve
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Experience luxury with every puff of the TKO Premium 2 Gram Blunt. Meticulously crafted for the discerning cannabis connoisseur, this blunt is packed with 2 grams of top-shelf, indoor-grown flower, ensuring a potent and flavorful experience like no other.

Our premium indoor flower is cultivated in a controlled environment, allowing for precise care and attention to every plant. This results in buds that are dense, rich in cannabinoids, and bursting with terpene profiles that deliver a smooth, aromatic, and full-bodied smoke.

Wrapped in a high-quality tobacco-free blunt wrap, the TKO Premium 2 Gram Blunt burns slowly and evenly, providing a long-lasting session perfect for sharing or savoring solo. Each blunt is carefully rolled to perfection, ensuring a flawless draw and consistent experience from start to finish.

Indulge in the ultimate cannabis experience with the TKO Premium 2 Gram Blunt—where luxury, potency, and flavor meet in perfect harmony.

About this strain

Sherbert, also known as "Sherbet", "Sherbert OG", "Sunset Sherbet", and "Sunset Sherbert" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Pink Panties. This strain exhibits powerful, full-body effects that are elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy and carefree state of mind. Sherbet boasts a THC level of 18% and may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. The high potency of Sherbert makes it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief from symptoms associated with stress, tension, and mood disorders. This strain features a sweet, dessert-like flavor profile with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and candy. The average price per gram of Sherbert is $20, but may vary based on your location. According to growers, Sherbert flowers into oblong fluffy nugs with rich trichome coverage and dark amber hairs throughout light and dark green foliage. This strain was originally bred by Mr. Sherbinski, who bred Sherbert intentionally to inherit the genetic lineage of its parent strain Girl Scout Cookies.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item