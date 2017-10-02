Sherbert Haze XL Pre-Roll Pack (7.5g) 10ct

by TKO Reserve
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Maximize your experience with the TKO XL Pre-Roll Pack, featuring 10 perfectly crafted 0.75g pre-rolls for a total of 7.5g of premium cannabis in every pack. This collection is designed for those who want to enjoy the convenience and satisfaction of a ready-to-go smoke without compromising on quality.

Each pre-roll is filled with high-quality cannabis flower, ensuring a smooth and flavorful session every time. The 0.75g size is ideal for a personal indulgence or sharing with friends, delivering just the right amount of enjoyment in each roll.

The TKO XL Pre-Roll Pack offers versatility and value, perfect for those who appreciate having a selection of pre-rolls on hand for any occasion. Whether you’re planning a gathering, heading out for an adventure, or simply stocking up, this pack has you covered.

Enjoy the ultimate in convenience, quality, and quantity with the TKO XL Pre-Roll Pack—your go-to choice for a premium pre-roll experience.

About this strain

Sherbert, also known as "Sherbet", "Sherbert OG", "Sunset Sherbet", and "Sunset Sherbert" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Pink Panties. This strain exhibits powerful, full-body effects that are elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy and carefree state of mind. Sherbet boasts a THC level of 18% and may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. The high potency of Sherbert makes it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief from symptoms associated with stress, tension, and mood disorders. This strain features a sweet, dessert-like flavor profile with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and candy. The average price per gram of Sherbert is $20, but may vary based on your location. According to growers, Sherbert flowers into oblong fluffy nugs with rich trichome coverage and dark amber hairs throughout light and dark green foliage. This strain was originally bred by Mr. Sherbinski, who bred Sherbert intentionally to inherit the genetic lineage of its parent strain Girl Scout Cookies.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item