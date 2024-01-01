Slurp Juice Doublepacks : Two .75 Gram Joints

by TKO Reserve
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Double the convenience, double the satisfaction with the TKO Pre-Roll Doublepack. This pack features two perfectly rolled 0.75g pre-rolls, offering a balanced and enjoyable smoking experience anytime you need it.

Each pre-roll is crafted from premium, finely ground cannabis flower, delivering a smooth and flavorful smoke with every puff. Whether you're on the go, sharing with a friend, or simply treating yourself to a quick session, the TKO Pre-Roll Doublepack is designed for versatility and ease.

These 0.75g pre-rolls are the perfect size for a personal smoke or a shared moment, providing just the right amount of relaxation or upliftment depending on the strain. Packaged in a sleek and portable design, the TKO Pre-Roll Doublepack is easy to carry and ready whenever you are.

Elevate your experience with TKO, where quality and convenience come together in every pre-roll.

About this strain

A signature strain from West Coast Sunrise, Slurpie crosses Granddaddy Purple, Bubba Kush, and Sherbert. With a few great parents in the mix, Slurpie has a delicious lime and earthy smell that is inviting and intoxicating. The high makes this a fun strain to enjoy with friends after a long day of physical activities.

