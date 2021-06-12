About this product
TKO Doublepacks contain two .75 gram pre-rolls for double the punch
Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake ever
We have a wide variety of exclusive strains, majority of which are in-house creations or collaborations with the world's top breeders : exotic and exclusive genetics that you can only smoke through TKO.
We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so if you see something new - grab it before it's gone!
TKO is passionate about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to able to offer premium products at an affordable price.
Follow us on instagram for a look into our daily #farmlife
@TKO.Oregon
@TKO.Reserve
www.TKOreserve.com
About this strain
A signature strain from West Coast Sunrise, Slurpie crosses Granddaddy Purple, Bubba Kush, and Sherbert. With a few great parents in the mix, Slurpie has a delicious lime and earthy smell that is inviting and intoxicating. The high makes this a fun strain to enjoy with friends after a long day of physical activities.
Slurpie effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
TKO Reserve
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon and Washington, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets.
* WSLCB Licensed, 2015
* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016
