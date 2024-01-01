About this product
A signature strain from West Coast Sunrise, Slurpie crosses Granddaddy Purple, Bubba Kush, and Sherbert. With a few great parents in the mix, Slurpie has a delicious lime and earthy smell that is inviting and intoxicating. The high makes this a fun strain to enjoy with friends after a long day of physical activities.
