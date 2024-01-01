Slurp Juice XL Pre-Roll Pack (7.5g) 10ct

by TKO Reserve
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Maximize your experience with the TKO XL Pre-Roll Pack, featuring 10 perfectly crafted 0.75g pre-rolls for a total of 7.5g of premium cannabis in every pack. This collection is designed for those who want to enjoy the convenience and satisfaction of a ready-to-go smoke without compromising on quality.

Each pre-roll is filled with high-quality cannabis flower, ensuring a smooth and flavorful session every time. The 0.75g size is ideal for a personal indulgence or sharing with friends, delivering just the right amount of enjoyment in each roll.

The TKO XL Pre-Roll Pack offers versatility and value, perfect for those who appreciate having a selection of pre-rolls on hand for any occasion. Whether you’re planning a gathering, heading out for an adventure, or simply stocking up, this pack has you covered.

Enjoy the ultimate in convenience, quality, and quantity with the TKO XL Pre-Roll Pack—your go-to choice for a premium pre-roll experience.

A signature strain from West Coast Sunrise, Slurpie crosses Granddaddy Purple, Bubba Kush, and Sherbert. With a few great parents in the mix, Slurpie has a delicious lime and earthy smell that is inviting and intoxicating. The high makes this a fun strain to enjoy with friends after a long day of physical activities.

