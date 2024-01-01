Snozzberry Lemonade Blunt (1g)

by TKO Reserve
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

One Gram premium blunt rolled with only the finest hemp paper.

Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake.

We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so if you see something new - grab it before it's gone!

TKO is passionate about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to able to offer premium products at an affordable price.

About this strain

Laughing Gas by TKO Reserve is a fuel-forward cross of Sour Diesel and Cherry Pie. This pungent pair creates a strain that emits a powerful fuel aroma intermixed with notes of  grass, pine, and a distant sweetness. The dense, knobby buds offer consumers stimulating, happy, and creative effects that can help diminish depression and initiate activity.   

About this brand

Logo for the brand TKO Reserve
TKO Reserve
TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets.

* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016

License(s)

  • OR, US: 060-1002881865A
