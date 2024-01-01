About this product
Snozzberry Lemonade Blunt (1g)
by TKO Reserve
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this strain
Laughing Gas by TKO Reserve is a fuel-forward cross of Sour Diesel and Cherry Pie. This pungent pair creates a strain that emits a powerful fuel aroma intermixed with notes of grass, pine, and a distant sweetness. The dense, knobby buds offer consumers stimulating, happy, and creative effects that can help diminish depression and initiate activity.
