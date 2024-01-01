White Runtz Blunt (1g)

by TKO Reserve
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
One Gram premium blunt rolled with only the finest hemp paper.

Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake.

We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so if you see something new - grab it before it's gone!

TKO is passionate about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to able to offer premium products at an affordable price.

White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress.

TKO Reserve is a family-run farm passionate about "beyond organic" and sustainable cannabis cultivation. Specializing in connoisseur, exotic strains, TKO breeds many of our exclusive strains. We are state-licensed in Oregon, providing Dragonfly Earth Medicine PURE Certified cannabis to the adult-use markets.

* OLCC Licensed, 2016
* Dragonfly Earth Medicine Certified, 2016

  • OR, US: 060-1002881865A
