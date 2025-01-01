About this product
Genetics: Sunset Sherbet x Girl Scout Cookies
Flavor: Sweet Citrus, Tart Cherry
Feelings: Balanced, Relaxing, Happy, Carefree
Elevate your pre-roll experience with To The Moon’s Blunt 5-
pack. Each glass-tipped pre-roll is packed with 0.7g of top-flight
flower, wrapped in a tobacco-free hemp wrap, and finished with a
dusting of pure THC diamonds for next level elevation. Smooth,
slow-burning, and ultra-potent—these blunts are your ticket To
The Moon.
Lemon Cherry Gelato - Diamond Dusted Blunts 5pk - 3.5g - Hybrid
by To The Moon
Pre-rollsHybridTHC 48.46%CBD 0%
About this brand
To The Moon
Founded in 2012 by the street artist Gazoo, To The Moon is a New York City brand born from creativity, ambition, and the drive to uplift its community.
What began as a street movement grew into a cultural force that merged fashion, art, exclusive events, and premium cannabis — redefining what a modern lifestyle brand could be. As legalization reshaped the industry, To The Moon evolved from its underground roots into a forward-thinking symbol of artistry, design, and wellness.
More than a brand — To The Moon is an encapsulation of the New York City energy that keeps moving forward, never fails to aims higher, and is always innovating but never forgetting where it came from.
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-PROC-24-000047
