About this product
Genetics: Milky Way x Runtz
Flavor&Aroma: Candy, Sweet, Exotic
Feelings: Talkative, Giggly, Relaxed
The Stash Can V2 is more than just a product—it’s a
symbol of our journey. From hustling in the streets to
building a brand that inspires, we create with purpose.
Every piece is a reminder that no matter where you
start, with vision and grind, you can take it To The
Moon.
Flavor&Aroma: Candy, Sweet, Exotic
Feelings: Talkative, Giggly, Relaxed
The Stash Can V2 is more than just a product—it’s a
symbol of our journey. From hustling in the streets to
building a brand that inspires, we create with purpose.
Every piece is a reminder that no matter where you
start, with vision and grind, you can take it To The
Moon.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Genetics: Milky Way x Runtz
Flavor&Aroma: Candy, Sweet, Exotic
Feelings: Talkative, Giggly, Relaxed
The Stash Can V2 is more than just a product—it’s a
symbol of our journey. From hustling in the streets to
building a brand that inspires, we create with purpose.
Every piece is a reminder that no matter where you
start, with vision and grind, you can take it To The
Moon.
Flavor&Aroma: Candy, Sweet, Exotic
Feelings: Talkative, Giggly, Relaxed
The Stash Can V2 is more than just a product—it’s a
symbol of our journey. From hustling in the streets to
building a brand that inspires, we create with purpose.
Every piece is a reminder that no matter where you
start, with vision and grind, you can take it To The
Moon.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
To The Moon
Founded in 2012 by the street artist Gazoo, To The Moon is a New York City brand born from creativity, ambition, and the drive to uplift its community.
What began as a street movement grew into a cultural force that merged fashion, art, exclusive events, and premium cannabis — redefining what a modern lifestyle brand could be. As legalization reshaped the industry, To The Moon evolved from its underground roots into a forward-thinking symbol of artistry, design, and wellness.
More than a brand — To The Moon is an encapsulation of the New York City energy that keeps moving forward, never fails to aims higher, and is always innovating but never forgetting where it came from.
What began as a street movement grew into a cultural force that merged fashion, art, exclusive events, and premium cannabis — redefining what a modern lifestyle brand could be. As legalization reshaped the industry, To The Moon evolved from its underground roots into a forward-thinking symbol of artistry, design, and wellness.
More than a brand — To The Moon is an encapsulation of the New York City energy that keeps moving forward, never fails to aims higher, and is always innovating but never forgetting where it came from.
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-PROC-24-000047
Notice a problem?Report this item