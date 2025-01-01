About this product
Take a puff and experience a wave of floral and sweet candy flavors dancing on your tongue, launching you into a mood that's out of this world! This 1-gram hybrid Live Resin is packed with the essence of the Pink Starburst strain, a champion known for its energizing, uplifting, and creative effects. NYC street art legend Gazoo designs this recyclable aluminum body with his captivating line work, making it a statement piece as powerful as the effects within. Unlike distillate, which isolates THC, Live Resin captures the entire spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found naturally in the plant. This entourage effect creates a more well-rounded and a more potent experience.
About this product
About this brand
To The Moon
Founded in 2012 by the street artist Gazoo, To The Moon is a New York City brand born from creativity, ambition, and the drive to uplift its community.
What began as a street movement grew into a cultural force that merged fashion, art, exclusive events, and premium cannabis — redefining what a modern lifestyle brand could be. As legalization reshaped the industry, To The Moon evolved from its underground roots into a forward-thinking symbol of artistry, design, and wellness.
More than a brand — To The Moon is an encapsulation of the New York City energy that keeps moving forward, never fails to aims higher, and is always innovating but never forgetting where it came from.
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-PROC-24-000047
