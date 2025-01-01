Founded in 2012 by the street artist Gazoo, To The Moon is a New York City brand born from creativity, ambition, and the drive to uplift its community.



What began as a street movement grew into a cultural force that merged fashion, art, exclusive events, and premium cannabis — redefining what a modern lifestyle brand could be. As legalization reshaped the industry, To The Moon evolved from its underground roots into a forward-thinking symbol of artistry, design, and wellness.



More than a brand — To The Moon is an encapsulation of the New York City energy that keeps moving forward, never fails to aims higher, and is always innovating but never forgetting where it came from.