Genetics: Jet Fuel OG x Face Off OG
Flavor: Gas and pungent
Feelings: Pain Relief, Relaxation
Cold cure rosin is a top-tier concentrate made
through solventless extraction, with a cold curing
process that preserves maximum terpene content for
rich flavor, aroma and consistency. What sets To The
Moon rosin apart is our commitment to quality and
craftsmanship — using only the finest starting material
to deliver a smooth, flavorful and potent experience
every time.
To The Moon
Founded in 2012 by the street artist Gazoo, To The Moon is a New York City brand born from creativity, ambition, and the drive to uplift its community.
What began as a street movement grew into a cultural force that merged fashion, art, exclusive events, and premium cannabis — redefining what a modern lifestyle brand could be. As legalization reshaped the industry, To The Moon evolved from its underground roots into a forward-thinking symbol of artistry, design, and wellness.
More than a brand — To The Moon is an encapsulation of the New York City energy that keeps moving forward, never fails to aims higher, and is always innovating but never forgetting where it came from.
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-PROC-24-000047
