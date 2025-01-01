About this product
Immerse yourself in the magic of Space Jam! This sleek, rechargeable 1-gram Hybrid Live Resin vape features a strain specific euphoria-boosting effect. Space Jam isn't your average rocket ride. It's a smooth, balanced journey that takes you to a place of pure joy and focused energy. Imagine the uplifting buzz of a Sativa perfectly intertwined with the calming embrace of Indica. NYC street art legend Gazoo designs this recyclable aluminum body with his captivating line work, making it a statement piece as powerful as the effects within. Each puff explodes with the full entourage effect, thanks to Live Resin's preservation of all the plant's natural goodness - cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. Unlike distillate, which only isolates THC.
About this brand
To The Moon
Founded in 2012 by the street artist Gazoo, To The Moon is a New York City brand born from creativity, ambition, and the drive to uplift its community.
What began as a street movement grew into a cultural force that merged fashion, art, exclusive events, and premium cannabis — redefining what a modern lifestyle brand could be. As legalization reshaped the industry, To The Moon evolved from its underground roots into a forward-thinking symbol of artistry, design, and wellness.
More than a brand — To The Moon is an encapsulation of the New York City energy that keeps moving forward, never fails to aims higher, and is always innovating but never forgetting where it came from.
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-PROC-24-000047
