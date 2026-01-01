About this product
Genetics: Grape Ape x Grapefruit
Flavor: Citrus, Berries, Gas
Feeling: Sedated, Relaxed, Euphoric
Load up on To The Moon’s 14g Premium Indoor Smalls, packaged with a built-in Roll-Your-Own Station
so anywhere can be your launch pad.Get the same top-shelf indoor quality you expect from To The Moon,
with small buds at an affordable bulk price.
Flavor: Citrus, Berries, Gas
Feeling: Sedated, Relaxed, Euphoric
Load up on To The Moon’s 14g Premium Indoor Smalls, packaged with a built-in Roll-Your-Own Station
so anywhere can be your launch pad.Get the same top-shelf indoor quality you expect from To The Moon,
with small buds at an affordable bulk price.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Genetics: Grape Ape x Grapefruit
Flavor: Citrus, Berries, Gas
Feeling: Sedated, Relaxed, Euphoric
Load up on To The Moon’s 14g Premium Indoor Smalls, packaged with a built-in Roll-Your-Own Station
so anywhere can be your launch pad.Get the same top-shelf indoor quality you expect from To The Moon,
with small buds at an affordable bulk price.
Flavor: Citrus, Berries, Gas
Feeling: Sedated, Relaxed, Euphoric
Load up on To The Moon’s 14g Premium Indoor Smalls, packaged with a built-in Roll-Your-Own Station
so anywhere can be your launch pad.Get the same top-shelf indoor quality you expect from To The Moon,
with small buds at an affordable bulk price.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
To The Moon
Founded in 2012 by the street artist Gazoo, To The Moon is a New York City brand born from creativity, ambition, and the drive to uplift its community.
What began as a street movement grew into a cultural force that merged fashion, art, exclusive events, and premium cannabis — redefining what a modern lifestyle brand could be. As legalization reshaped the industry, To The Moon evolved from its underground roots into a forward-thinking symbol of artistry, design, and wellness.
More than a brand — To The Moon is an encapsulation of the New York City energy that keeps moving forward, never fails to aims higher, and is always innovating but never forgetting where it came from.
What began as a street movement grew into a cultural force that merged fashion, art, exclusive events, and premium cannabis — redefining what a modern lifestyle brand could be. As legalization reshaped the industry, To The Moon evolved from its underground roots into a forward-thinking symbol of artistry, design, and wellness.
More than a brand — To The Moon is an encapsulation of the New York City energy that keeps moving forward, never fails to aims higher, and is always innovating but never forgetting where it came from.
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-PROC-24-000047
Notice a problem?Report this item