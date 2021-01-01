Loading…
Toker Supply

GREEN LINE "QUAD STACKS" FAT CAN WATER PIPE

About this product

Highlights:
- 12.5 " Inches Tall
- Quad Inline Perc
- Stereo Matrix Perc
- Ice Catcher
- Slyme Green or Clear Glass
- 18mm Female Joint
- Includes 18mm Male Dry Herb Bowl
- Flared Mouthpiece
- Green Line Glass
- High Quality Borosilicate Glass

Find it here: https://www.tokersupply.com/products/green-line-quad-stacks-fat-can-water-pipe
