Toker Supply
GREEN LINE "QUAD STACKS" FAT CAN WATER PIPE
About this product
Highlights:
- 12.5 " Inches Tall
- Quad Inline Perc
- Stereo Matrix Perc
- Ice Catcher
- Slyme Green or Clear Glass
- 18mm Female Joint
- Includes 18mm Male Dry Herb Bowl
- Flared Mouthpiece
- Green Line Glass
- High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Find it here: https://www.tokersupply.com/products/green-line-quad-stacks-fat-can-water-pipe
- 12.5 " Inches Tall
- Quad Inline Perc
- Stereo Matrix Perc
- Ice Catcher
- Slyme Green or Clear Glass
- 18mm Female Joint
- Includes 18mm Male Dry Herb Bowl
- Flared Mouthpiece
- Green Line Glass
- High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Find it here: https://www.tokersupply.com/products/green-line-quad-stacks-fat-can-water-pipe
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!