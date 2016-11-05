Loading…
Logo for the brand Tokin

Tokin

Banana Indica Cartridge

IndicaTHC 19%CBD

Our Banana Indica Cartridge tastes like the most perfectly ripened banana while still packed with Indica. Relaxing effects, delicious taste, what more can you ask for.

Ultra Banana effects

3 people told us about effects:
Tingly
66% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
66% of people report feeling hungry
Dizzy
33% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
