Arctic Pure Extracts 6 Star Banana Mac .5g Bubble Hash
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Delta-9 THC 1.52 %
Terpenes 0.11 %
Cannabinoids 47.78 %
Total THC 42.09 %
THCa 46.26 %
.5 Bubble Hash, solventless. Ironfist extraction
.5 Bubble Hash, solventless. Ironfist extraction
About this strain
Banana MAC effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
