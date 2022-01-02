About this product
Total THC 53.21 %
Terpenes 2.54 %
CBD 0 %
THCa 59.32 %
Cannabinoids 60.51 %
About this strain
Zlushi effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
No product reviews
