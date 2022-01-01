About this product
Total THC 11.46 %
Terpenes
Bananarama is a great hybrid strain to give you that creative, uplifted euphoric feeling but leaving you relaxed at the same time. This strain is a good remedy for stress, anxiety, pain, depression and Insomnia.
