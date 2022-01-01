About this product
THC 9.14 %
CBD 11.80 %
THCa 8.47 %
Cream and Cheese CBD is an Indica dominant hybrid that induces the same relaxing feeling of Cheese without the overwhelming cerebral high. Instead of the signature cerebral high, it delivers a smooth and mellow body relaxation along with a long list of potential medicinal benefits.
