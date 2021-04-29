About this product
THC 52.19 %
Terpenes 4.15 %
Cannabinoids 59.50 %
About this strain
Sundae Sunset is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sundae Sunset - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Sundae Sunset effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
