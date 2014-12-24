About this product
CBD 1.70 %
Delta-9 THC 1.54 %
CBDa 1.94 %
CBG 0.63 %
Terpenes 6.03 %
Cannabinoids 66.23 %
THCa 62.12 %
About this strain
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.
Trainwreck effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with