Who Is Tommy Chong

I fought for cannabis for 40 years… Then it saved my life.

So on that score, you could say we’re almost even.

Look, I’m no doctor and I’ve never played one on T.V. but I absolutely believe that using marijuana every day helped me recover from cancer not once, but twice.

I look around and see guys my age (if they even make it to my age) barely able to get off the couch. Meanwhile, between tour dates and media appearances, I was on the road for almost half of last year. At 81, I spend days at a time in airplanes, tour buses, clubs, conferences, theaters, studios, and hey I do my own stunts.

