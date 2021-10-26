About this product
About this strain
Punch Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
