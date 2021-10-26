Native Dreams Punch Cake x Punch Cake Kief Infused -5 Pack 1g Pre-Roll
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Punch Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
77% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!