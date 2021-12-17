Good Times Cheesy Headband -5 Pack 1g Pre-Rolls
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Cheesy Headband effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
100% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
100% of people say it helps with nausea
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!