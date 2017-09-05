Tommy Chong Cannabis White 99 Packaged Flower
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
White 99 effects
Reported by real people like you
172 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
