Magic Melon effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
36% of people report feeling aroused
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
11% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
