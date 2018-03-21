Tommy Chong Cannabis Gilz Nilz 1g Pre-Roll
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
THCa 16.43 %
CBDa 0.06 %
CBGa 0.75 %
CBG 0.04 %
Cannabinoids 19.11 %
Terpenes 3.02 %
Delta-9 THC 1.59 %
Total CBD 0.09 %
Total THC 16 %
About this strain
Gilz Nilz is a cross of The White and an exceptional Georgia Pine male. It can be a wily plant, but with proper training will yield a robust harvest. This strain is a balance of cerebral and physical effects, offering a lucid and manageable buzz that can mellow stress and pain. Gilz Nilz has an 8-week flowering time and is known for its heavy yield and abundance of trichomes.
Gilz Nilz effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
18% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
