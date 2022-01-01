About this product
THCa 20.71 %
CBG 0.06 %
CBDa 0.06 %
CBGa 0.79 %
Cannabinoids 21.82 %
Terpenes 2.25 %
Delta-9 THC 2.56 %
Total CBD 0.08 %
Total THC 18.67 %
Ice Cream Cake x kush mints will help you feel happy and relaxed. This strain call also help with building an appetite. Other helpful properties are helping with pain, anxiety and insomnia.
