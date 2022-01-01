THCa 20.71 %

CBG 0.06 %

CBDa 0.06 %

CBGa 0.79 %

Cannabinoids 21.82 %

Terpenes 2.25 %

Delta-9 THC 2.56 %

Total CBD 0.08 %

Total THC 18.67 %



Ice Cream Cake x kush mints will help you feel happy and relaxed. This strain call also help with building an appetite. Other helpful properties are helping with pain, anxiety and insomnia.