TooHi softgels are a discreet, fast-acting supplement designed for cannabis users who want to stay in control without losing the experience they enjoy. Featuring a patent-pending formula, TooHi is crafted to support clarity and balance by working with your body’s endocannabinoid system. The formula is specifically designed to modulate and help release THC’s binding within your CB1 receptors, allowing you to regain composure and feel more like yourself. Enjoy your cannabis, and when the moment calls for it, you can snap out of it.

