Blue Steel Distillate Infused Wood Tip Blunt 1.5g
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this strain
Blue Steel by Exotic Genetix is an indica-dominant strain with fruit-forward flavors. Created by crossing the pungent OG Blueberry and The Cube, a Starfighter F3 phenotype bred in-house, Exotic Genetix has outdone itself with this subtly sedative crowd-pleaser. The flavor and aroma are thick with the scent of blueberries and the nugs are smothered in a layer of frosty trichomes. Enjoy this strain throughout the day to boost mood and appetite while promoting a creative headspace.
Blue Steel effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Top Shelf Washington
We are a Washington I-502 Tier 3 producer-processor, located in Arlington Washington, about 45 minutes North of Seattle. We produce premium cannabis and concentrates, keeping quality and consistency in the hearts of our team members 100% of the time. We take pride in the care of our garden, our team, and our I-502 retailers. Bringing high-quality cannabis products to the market at a reasonable price is our goal.
Top Shelf was founded in 2012 by TJ Werth after listening to a news article about medical marijuana. Our vision is to help promote growth in the cannabis industry through responsibility and education. TJ is active in several political organizations and speaks in Olympia frequently. Our mission is to help promote an open and free market where consumers can benefit from healthy competition and innovation. Our core values are quality, value, and exceptional service. Our flower is hand cultivated, hand trimmed, and hand packaged. We ensure freshness and purity with every lot of flower or concentrates by testing all our products through a third-party lab.
