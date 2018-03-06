About this product
Cheese, also known as "Dinafem Cheese," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from the U.K. named for its sharply sour aroma. Cheese has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.
Top Shelf was founded in 2012 by TJ Werth after listening to a news article about medical marijuana. Our vision is to help promote growth in the cannabis industry through responsibility and education. TJ is active in several political organizations and speaks in Olympia frequently. Our mission is to help promote an open and free market where consumers can benefit from healthy competition and innovation. Our core values are quality, value, and exceptional service. Our flower is hand cultivated, hand trimmed, and hand packaged. We ensure freshness and purity with every lot of flower or concentrates by testing all our products through a third-party lab.